Chiefs WR Justyn Ross Suspended Six Games, Can Return After Week 14

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL suspended Chiefs WR Justyn Ross for six games after violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

However, given Ross has spent the last five games on the Commissioner’s Exempt List due to an incident in October, the time he missed on the exempt list is credited against his suspension.

As a result, Ross is eligible to return following Kansas City’s Week 14 game against the Bills, while he must return the game checks he collected while on paid leave.

Ross was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list following his arrest in October on a felony criminal damage charge.

Ross, 23, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.

Ross signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

In 2023, Ross has appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and recorded 34 yards on three receptions.