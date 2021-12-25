Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Cleared For Sunday

Adam Schefter reports that Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is expected to play this Sunday, while TE Travis Kelce “still has a shot” to be cleared.

Schefter adds that Kelce is expected to take multiple COVID tests prior to the team’s matchup with the Steelers in an attempt to return.

The Chiefs are also elevating DB Dicaprio Bootle, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, DB Josh Jackson, and P Johnny Townsend for this week.

Hill, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and caught 102 passes for 1,178 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.