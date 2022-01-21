Coaching Rumors: Jaguars, Matt Eberflus, Raiders, Jim Harbaugh, Josh McDaniels, Texans

Jaguars
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the sense in some NFL circles is that out of the Bears and Jaguars, Colts DC Matt Eberflus would likely lean towards Jacksonville.
- Fowler says the Jaguars plan to narrow their list of candidates down to two or three after completing the first round of interviews. Eberflus is the only known finalist thus far.
- Dan Graziano reports that Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke is said to be interested in bringing in Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, depending on who they ultimately hire as head coach.
Raiders
- Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh has had a contract extension offer on his desk from Michigan for nearly two weeks now but is waiting to see what happens with the Raiders’ job.
- Both Harbaugh and Raiders owner Mark Davis were waiting until after the NFL season to see what happens and Graziano says “it could be just a matter of time before things are finalized and Harbaugh is the new Raiders coach.”
- Other names to watch for the Raiders, per Graziano, include Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia and Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.
- Jeremy Fowler adds that Bisaccia’s interview with the Raiders went well but the more interviews they have, the harder it could be to keep an interim head coach.
- Fowler notes that two of the candidates for the Raiders’ GM job — Pats’ director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and DuJuan Daniels, who came from New England — have ties to McDaniels and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo.
- Fowler adds that Colts executive Ed Dodds is in the mix for the Raiders’ job as well.
Texans
- According to Dan Graziano, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is one of the hottest coaching candidates this year.
- Gannon reportedly made a “very strong impression” on the Texans during his interview and is considered by some in Houston to be the current front-runner for the job.
