Colts Activate G Quenton Nelson, Place OT Sam Tevi On IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve activated G Quenton Nelson from the COVID-19 list and placed OT Sam Tevi on injured reserve.

Nelson returned to practice last week after suffering essentially the same foot injury as QB Carson Wentz.

Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

In 2020, Nelson appeared in all 16 games for the Colts, starting 15 at left guard and one at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

Tevi, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.56 million contract with Los Angeles.

Tevi was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the firs time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Tevi appeared in 14 games for the Chargers, making 14 starts for them at tackle.