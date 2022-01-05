Colts Activating LS Luke Rhodes From COVID-19 List

The Colts announced on Wednesday morning that they have activated LS Luke Rhodes from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

We have activated LS Luke Rhodes from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 5, 2022

Rhodes, 29, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary. He was in the first of his three-year, $1.62 million contract when he was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Colts later signed him to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to their active roster. Rhodes returned to the Colts on an exclusive rights deal in 2019 and then signed a four-year, $4.85 million contract extension with $1.25 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid long snapper in the league.

In 2021, Rhodes has appeared in six games for the Colts, recording eight total tackles.