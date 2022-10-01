Colts Elevating K Chase McLaughlin & DT Chris Williams

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have elevated K Chase McLaughlin and DT Chris Williams for Week 4.

We have elevated K Chase McLaughlin and DT Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 1, 2022

McLaughlin, 26, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.

McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts, Vikings, and Jaguars before he was claimed off of waivers by the Jets near the end of the 2020 season. New York waived him in May and he was claimed again by the Browns.

Cleveland waived him back in May and he has now made his way back onto the Colts’ roster for a second stint.

In 2021, McLaughlin appeared in 15 games for the Browns and made 15 of 21 field-goal attempts (71.4 percent), and 36 of 37 extra-point attempts.