Colts Exercise Fifth-Year Option On G Quenton Nelson

The Indianapolis Colts are exercising the fifth-year option on OG Quenton Nelson, the team announced.

The fifth-year option will cost the Colts $13.754 million for the 2022 season.

Nelson has been a model of consistency in the interior of the Colts offensive line throughout his three-year NFL career, starting in all 16 games throughout each of his three NFL seasons.

The move does not prevent the Colts from negotiating a long-term deal with Nelson. He will presumably be amongst the league’s highest-paid guards.

Nelson, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

In 2020, Nelson appeared in all 16 games for the Colts, starting 15 at left guard and one at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 guard out of 80 qualifying players.