Colts Have Rejected An Offer From Dolphins, Other Teams Interested Including Bears & Broncos

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins and Colts are still in discussions regarding a potential Jonathan Taylor trade.

According to Jackson, Miami has made at least one offer to the Colts for Taylor. However, Jackson says that the Colts declined the offer and negotiations between the two teams are ongoing.

At least one other team is believed to have made a “serious offer” Taylor with the Broncos and Bears among the teams that have expressed interest in the running back up to this point.

As of now, Jackson reports that no team is believed to have met the Colts’ request for a first-round pick or comparable value.

Taylor reportedly would welcome a trade to Miami, since he has a home in South Florida and trains there in the offseason.

Stephen Holder of ESPN reported Wednesday that six NFL teams have inquired about a potential trade for Taylor since the team allowed him to speak to other teams about a trade.

According to Holder, of these six teams, two have made trade offers for Taylor.

The Colts have set Tuesday as a deadline for a trade involving Taylor. However, it remains to be seen whether a deal will surface before then.

The Colts will need to decide whether to activate Taylor from the PUP list or place him on the reserve/PUP list. This would cost Taylor the first four games of the regular season.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

