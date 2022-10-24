Colts Hosted Four Linebackers For Workout

The Indianapolis Colts hosted four free agent linebackers for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

LB Buddy Johnson LB Forrest Rhyne LB Ray Wilborn LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley

Johnson, 23, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when Pittsburgh waived him during final roster cuts.

The 49ers opted to sign Johnson to their practice squad back in September, but ultimately released him last week.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded two total tackles.

During his four-year college career, Johnson recorded 209 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, one defensive touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 career games.