Colts Make Four Moves Including Activating Quenton Nelson, Rule Out T.Y. Hilton

The Indianapolis Colts announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 7 game against the 49ers. The Colts also ruled out WR T.Y. Hilton.

The full list includes:

Colts activated G Quenton Nelson from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Colts placed S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Colts elevated WR Keke Coutee and S Josh Jones to their active roster.

Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

In 2021, Nelson has appeared in and started three games for the Colts at left guard.

Blackmon, 23, was a three-year starter at Utah and earned second-team All-American honors last season. The Colts selected him with the No. 85 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a projected four-year, $4,628,849 rookie contract that includes a $926,437 signing bonus and is in the second year of that deal.

In 2021, Blackmon appeared in six games for the Colts and recorded 34 total tackles, one forced fumble, no interceptions and one pass defense.