Colts Officially Cut 24 Players

The Indianapolis Colts officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
The full list of roster cuts includes:
- WR Tarik Black
- LB Curtis Bolton
- DT Andrew Brown
- CB Anthony Chesley
- DT Cameron Kline
- S Shawn Davis
- G Jake Eldrenkamp
- TE Farrod Green
- WR DeMichael Harris
- CB Holton Hill
- RB Deon Jackson
- LB Malik Jefferson
- LB Isaiah Kaufusi
- RB Benny LeMay
- T Carter O’Donnell
- WR Tyler Vaughns
- TE Kahale Warring
- S Ibraheim Campbell
- S Sean Davis
- T Will Holden
- QB Brett Hundley
- C Joey Hunt
- TE Jordan Thomas
- TE Andrew Vollert
The Colts also placed DE Dayo Odeyingbo on the non-football injury list.
