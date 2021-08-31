Colts Officially Cut 24 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Indianapolis Colts officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of roster cuts includes: 

  1. WR Tarik Black
  2. LB Curtis Bolton
  3. DT Andrew Brown
  4. CB Anthony Chesley
  5. DT Cameron Kline
  6. S Shawn Davis
  7. G Jake Eldrenkamp
  8. TE Farrod Green
  9. WR DeMichael Harris
  10. CB Holton Hill
  11. RB Deon Jackson
  12. LB Malik Jefferson
  13. LB Isaiah Kaufusi
  14. RB Benny LeMay
  15. T Carter O’Donnell
  16. WR Tyler Vaughns
  17. TE Kahale Warring
  18. S Ibraheim Campbell
  19. S Sean Davis
  20. T Will Holden
  21. QB Brett Hundley
  22. C Joey Hunt
  23. TE Jordan Thomas
  24. TE Andrew Vollert

The Colts also placed DE Dayo Odeyingbo on the non-football injury list.

