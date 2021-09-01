Colts Officially Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

The Colts announced they have officially signed 15 players to the practice squad.

We have signed 15 players to the Practice Squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 1, 2021

They have one more open spot. Indianapolis’ initial practice squad includes:

Hundley, 28, was originally drafted but the Packers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He spent three years in Green Bay before the team traded him to the Seahawks in August of 2018.

From there, Hundley signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Cardinals in 2019, and re-signed with Arizona on a one-year, $1 million in 2020.

This past offseason, Hundley agreed to a one-year, $990,00 deal with the Colts.

In his career, Hundley has appeared in 18 games, the last of which coming in 2019. He has a career 59.1 completion percentage with 1901 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.