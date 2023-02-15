Colts & Panthers Discussed Offensive Coaching Role With ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts and Panthers both had discussions with ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky regarding prominent coaching roles on their staff.

For now, Orlovsky is staying at the network, but it sounds like a return to coaching is something he’d consider at some point. Other teams have reached out to him in the past, including the Packers in 2020.

Orlovsky, 39, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2005. He spent four years in Detroit before having brief stints with the Texans, Colts and Buccaneers as a backup quarterback.

Orlovsky returned to the Lions in 2014 and spent another three years as a backup. He signed on with the Rams for the 2017 season but didn’t make the team coming out of the preseason. He retired a month later and joined ESPN as an analyst.

Since then, Orlovsky has become one of the network’s top NFL analysts.

For his career, Orlovsky appeared in 26 games and made 12 starts across 12 seasons. He completed 58.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,132 yards, 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.