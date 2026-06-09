Colts Place S Reuben Lowery III On Retired List

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed S Reuben Lowery III on the reserve/retired list.
Lowery, 23, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga following the 2023 draft. He made the initial 53-man roster but was waived in October, when he was claimed by the Colts.
In 2025, Lowery appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!