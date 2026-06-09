Colts Place S Reuben Lowery III On Retired List

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed S Reuben Lowery III on the reserve/retired list.

Lowery, 23, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga following the 2023 draft. He made the initial 53-man roster but was waived in October, when he was claimed by the Colts.

In 2025, Lowery appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five total tackles.