Colts Place Second-Round Tender On RFA TE Mo Alie-Cox

Mike Garafolo reports that the Colts are placing a second-round tender on restricted free agent TE Mo Alie-Cox.

The second-round tender is projected to cost around $3.384 million for the 2021 season and ensures that they would get a second-round pick should they decline to match an offer sheet from another team.

Alie-Cox, 27, has made the transition to football as a tight end after a college basketball career at VCU. He signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent back in 2017 and was on and off of their roster before signing a one-year extension with the Colts in 2019.

In 2020, Alie-Cox appeared in 15 games for the Colts and caught 31 passes for 394 yards receiving and two touchdowns.