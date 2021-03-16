Colts Placing Low-Round Tender On RFA DB George Odum

The Indianapolis Colts are placing an original-round tender on RFA DB George Odum, according to Joel A. Erickson.

The original-round tender will cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season and give them the opportunity to match any offer he receives from another team.

Odum, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Central Arkansas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.

In 2020, Odum appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 15 tackles and a forced fumble. He was voted to the All-Pro team.