Colts Promote CB David Long Jr

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have promoted CB David Long Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have signed CB David Long Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The team also signed RB Trent Pennix to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 8, 2024

They filled the opening on the practice squad by bringing back RB Trent Pennix.

Long, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019. He finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed, and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Long was waived by the Raiders and later claimed by the Panthers. Carolina opted to move on and he was later claimed by the Packers and finished out the 2023 season with them.

He signed with the Giants in May 2024 but was among their final roster cuts heading out of training camp.

In 2023, Long appeared in 14 games for the Raiders, Packers, and Rams and made two starts, recording 19 tackles and one pass breakup.