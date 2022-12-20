Colts Promote RB Jordan Wilkins, Sign Him Through 2023

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts have promoted RB Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad to the active roster.

Wilson adds Indianapolis gave Wilkins a contract that runs through the 2023 season as well, so it appears he may be in the team’s plans for more than just the end of this season.

The Colts needed help in the backfield after the ankle injury to Jonathan Taylor this week.

Wilkins, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him.

The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing him again. He later signed on to the Titans’ practice squad.

Wilkins re-signed with the Titans for the 2022 season but was cut again in August. He returned to the Colts on the practice squad in November.

In 2022, Wilkins has appeared in three games for the Colts and rushed six times for 31 yards and caught four passes on five targets for 15 yards.