Colts RB Zack Moss Undergoing Surgery For Broken Wrist

Aaron Wilson reports that Colts RB Zack Moss suffered a broken wrist and will now undergo surgery on Tuesday.

According to Wilson, Moss is expected to miss six weeks recovering from the injury.

This is an interesting development with the ongoing Jonathan Taylor saga.

The Colts are down to Deon Jackson and rookie Evan Hull. Although, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them try out some running backs in the near future and possibly sign someone.

Moss, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the third round out of Utah in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,612,321 rookie contract that includes a $914,417 signing bonus.

The Bills traded Moss to the Colts last year for Nyheim Hines.

In 2022, Moss appeared in 13 games for the Bills and Colts and rushed for 456 yards on 93 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 39 yards receiving and one touchdown.