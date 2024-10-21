Colts Re-Sign K Spencer Shrader To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have re-signed K Spencer Shrader to the practice squad again.
To make room the team cut RB Trent Pennix.
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- QB Jason Bean (Injured)
- LB Liam Anderson
- S Marcel Dabo (International)
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- CB Jaylin Simpson
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- TE Sean McKeon
- OL Atonio Mafi
- DB Ronnie Harrison
- DE Titus Leo
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DE Derek Rivers
- DB Alex Johnson
- T Jack Wilson
- RB Salvon Ahmed
- LB Austin Ajiake
- LS Matt Overton
- K Spencer Shrader
Shrader, 25, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad and he’s bounced on and off the unit this season.
In his collegiate career, Shrader appeared in 57 games for South Florida and Notre Dame where he made 43 of his 63 field goals (68.3 percent) and 61 of 62 extra point attempts (98.7 percent).
In 2024, Shrader has appeared in one game for the Colts, converting all three of his extra-point attempts.
