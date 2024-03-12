Colts Re-Sign P Rigoberto Sanchez

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Colts are finalizing the deal to re-sign P Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract for his seventh season in Indianapolis.

Sanchez, 29, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract and set to make a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $11.6 million extension.

He was also forced to miss time during the 2020 season due to the removal of a cancerous tumor.

Sanchez made a base salary of $2.9 million in 2023 with the Colts.

In 2023, Sanchez punted 68 times for 3,281 yards (48.3 AVG) with 21 punts inside the 20-yard line.