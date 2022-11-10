Colts Release RB Phillip Lindsay From PS, Sign RB Jake Funk

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have released RB Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad and signed RB Jake Funk to take his place.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

DE Kameron Cline OT Jordan Murray DT Curtis Brooks TE Nikola Kalinic WR Ethan Fernea RB D’Vonte Price (Injured) LB Segun Olubi DB Marcel Dabo (International) DB Darrell Baker DB Henry Black G Arlington Hambright WR Dezmon Patmon WR Vyncint Smith TE Jalen Wydermyer LB Forrest Rhyne RB Jordan Wilkins TE Darrell Daniels RB Jake Funk

Lindsay, 28, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay was set to be a restricted free agent in 2021, and after initially tendering him the Broncos later rescinded the offer to allow him to test free agency. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million in March.

Houston waived Lindsay during the season and he was later claimed by the Dolphins. He signed with the Colts on a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Lindsay appeared in three games for the Colts and rushed 15 times for 49 yards, adding six receptions on eight targets for 19 yards.

Funk, 24, was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Maryland by the Rams. He signed a four-year, $3,588,228 contract that included a $108,228 signing bonus.

The Rams opted to waive Funk last month and he later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad. He was just cut by New Orleans.

In 2022, Funk has appeared in five games for the Rams. He has not recorded any stats.