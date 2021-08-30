Colts Release S Sean Davis

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts have released veteran safety Sean Davis on Monday.

Teams have until tomorrow to cut their roster down to 53 players for the 2021 season.

Davis, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Maryland by the Steelers in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $4,086,976 before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

From there, Davis was released at the start of the 2020 season and eventually returned to the Steelers. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract this past April.

In 2020, Davis appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 12 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.