Colts Rework C Ryan Kelly’s Deal, Free Up $6.75M Of Cap Room

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Colts recently restructured C Ryan Kelly‘s contract for cap purposes.
According to Yates, Indianapolis specifically converted $9 million of Kelly’s salary into a signing bonus, which in turn created $6.75 million in cap space.
Kelly, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season and made a base salary of $10.35 million in 2020 under his fifth-year option.
He’s entering the first year of a four-year, $50 million that includes $30 million guaranteed.
In 2020, Kelly appeared in 15 games for the Colts and Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 13 overall center out of 36 qualifying players.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!