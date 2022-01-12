Colts Sign CB Alexander Myres To Futures Deal

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay announced that they have signed CB Alexander Myres to a futures deal on Wednesday.

Signing CB Alexander Myres to a reserve/future contract.. pic.twitter.com/XQtRyhvqLd — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 12, 2022

Myres, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Houston back in May of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Steelers but was waived with an injury designation and later reverted to the Steelers’ injured reserve.

He later signed with the Lions’ practice squad in December of 2020 and bounced on and off their practice squad before signing a one-year deal with the 49ers back in August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Myers appeared in one game for the Lions and recorded five tackles and one pass defense.

During his college career at Houston, Myres recorded 98 tackles, two interceptions, 12 pass defenses and a fumble recovery over the course of three seasons and 24 games.