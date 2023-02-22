Colts Sign CB Kevin Toliver

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they signed CB Kevin Toliver II to a contract on Wednesday.

We have signed free agent CB Kevin Toliver II. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 22, 2023

Toliver, 27, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2018. Chicago cut him loose in September of 2020 and signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before signing with the Ravens’ taxi squad in November 2021. Baltimore re-signed him to a futures deal last year but cut him loose in May.

In 2020, Toliver appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded three total tackles and no interceptions.