Colts Sign First-Round QB Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts have officially signed No. 4 overall pick QB Anthony Richardson to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Colts have now signed their entire 2023 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Anthony Richardson QB Signed 2 44 Julius Brents CB Signed 3 79 Josh Downs WR Signed 4 106 Blake Freeland OT Signed 4 110 Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Signed 5 138 Darius Rush CB Signed 5 158 Daniel Scott S Signed 5 162 Will Mallory TE Signed 5 176 Evan Hull RB Signed 6 211 Titus Leo EDGE Signed 7 221 Jaylon Jones CB Signed 7 236 Jake Witt OT Signed

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Cam Newton.

The No. 4 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $36,874,031 contract that includes a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.