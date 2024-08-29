Colts Sign K Spencer Shrader To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed K Spencer Shrader to their practice squad.
The following is the updated Colts’ practice squad:
- QB Jason Bean
- DL McTelvin Agim
- LB Austin Ajiake
- LB Liam Anderson
- DE Genard Avery
- QB Jason Bean
- S Marcel Dabo
- RB Evan Hull
- CB Chris Lammons
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- CB Jaylin Simpson
- CB Ameer Speed
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- K Spencer Shrader
Shrader, 25, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad.
In his collegiate career, Shrader appeared in 57 games for South Florida and Notre Dame where he made 43 of his 63 field goals (68.3 percent) and 61 of 62 extra point attempts (98.7 percent).
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!