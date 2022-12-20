Colts Sign LB Cameron McGrone Off Patriots Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are signing LB Cameron McGrone to their active roster from the Patriots practice squad.

McGrone is a former mid-round pick who had to basically redshirt as a rookie due to a knee injury. He hasn’t been able to see the field in New England but might have more of an opportunity with the Colts.

McGrone, 22, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.

McGrone re-signed to the Patriots practice squad.

In two years at Michigan, McGrone recorded 91 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense in 16 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.