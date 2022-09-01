Colts Sign OL Arlington Hambright & LB Segun Olubi To PS

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they have signed OL Arlington Hambright and LB Segun Olubi to the practice squad.
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- WR Keke Coutee
- DE Kameron Cline
- OT Jordan Murray
- DT Curtis Brooks
- LB Forrest Rhyne
- RB Ty’Son Williams
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- WR Ethan Fernea
- CB Chris Wilcox
- DT Chris Williams
- S Will Redmond
- TE Jared Scott
- RB D’Vonte Price
- CB Tony Brown
- OL Arlington Hambright
- LB Segun Olubi
Hambright, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of Colorado in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million rookie deal.
He was entering the second year of that deal when the Bears cut him coming out of the preseason in 2021. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, then signed a futures deal with the Patriots for the 2022 season. New England waived him coming out of the preseason.
In 2020, Hambright appeared in nine games and made one start at guard for the Bears.
