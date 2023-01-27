Colts Sign WR Ethan Fernea To Futures Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts signed WR Ethan Fernea to a futures deal on Friday.

Here’s the updated list of players Indianapolis has signed to futures contracts:

DT McTelvin Agim S Henry Black S Marcel Dabo S Trevor Denbow G Arlington Hambright T Jordan Murray LB Segun Olubi LB Forrest Rhyne RB Aaron Shampklin WR Vyncint Smith CB David Vereen TE Jalen Wydermyer K Lucas Havrisik WR Ethan Fernea

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Fernea, 24, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in May. He was among their final roster cuts and signed on with the Colts’ practice squad.

In 2022, Fernea appeared in one game for the Colts but didn’t record any statistics.