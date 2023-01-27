Colts Sign WR Ethan Fernea To Futures Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts signed WR Ethan Fernea to a futures deal on Friday. 

Colts Helmet

Here’s the updated list of players Indianapolis has signed to futures contracts:

  1. DT McTelvin Agim
  2. S Henry Black
  3. S Marcel Dabo
  4. S Trevor Denbow
  5. G Arlington Hambright
  6. T Jordan Murray
  7. LB Segun Olubi
  8. LB Forrest Rhyne
  9. RB Aaron Shampklin
  10. WR Vyncint Smith
  11. CB David Vereen
  12. TE Jalen Wydermyer
  13. K Lucas Havrisik 
  14. WR Ethan Fernea

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Fernea, 24, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in May. He was among their final roster cuts and signed on with the Colts’ practice squad. 

In 2022, Fernea appeared in one game for the Colts but didn’t record any statistics. 

