Colts Sign WR Isaiah McKoy, Release WR Tarik Black From PS

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed WR Isaiah McKoy to, and released WR Tarik Black from, their practice squad.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 23, 2021
The Colts practice squad now includes:
- DT Kameron Cline
- TE Farrod Green
- WR DeMichael Harris
- LB Malik Jefferson
- T Carter O’Donnell
- WR Keke Coutee
- DB Marvell Tell (Injured)
- DB Chris Wilcox
- S Ibraheim Campbell (Injured)
- TE Michael Jacobson
- OT Greg Senat
- DB Darqueze Dennard
- DT Chris Williams
- TE Eli Wolf
- QB Brett Hundley
- DB Brian Poole
- WR Isaiah McKoy
McKoy, 22, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State in May. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Pittsburgh, but the Steelers waived him at the end of training camp.
During his three-year college career at Kent State, McKoy totaled 123 catches for 1750 yards and 16 touchdowns in 24 games.
