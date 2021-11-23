Colts Sign WR Isaiah McKoy, Release WR Tarik Black From PS

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed WR Isaiah McKoy to, and released WR Tarik Black from, their practice squad.

McKoy, 22, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State in May. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Pittsburgh, but the Steelers waived him at the end of training camp.

During his three-year college career at Kent State, McKoy totaled 123 catches for 1750 yards and 16 touchdowns in 24 games.