Colts Signing S Juanyeh Thomas

According to Jordan Schultz, the Colts are signing S Juanyeh Thomas to a contract on Friday.

James Boyd reports Thomas is receiving a one-year deal.

Thomas, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Thomas returned to Dallas on a futures deal for the 2023 season and has been on the active roster ever since.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded 26 total tackles.