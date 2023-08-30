Colts Wanted Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle For Jonathan Taylor

According to Barry Jackson, the Colts asked the Dolphins to include WR Jaylen Waddle in a trade for RB Jonathan Taylor.

Jackson says that’s part of why the two sides never really got close on a deal before Indianapolis’ soft Tuesday deadline. So far, the Colts’ asking price has been far and away beyond what Miami has been interested in paying.

Waddle had a breakout year for the Dolphins in 2022. He plays a more valuable position than Taylor and is still under contract for two more years, plus a potential fifth-year option.

This suggests the Colts weren’t really all that interested in trading Taylor. Instead, the Colts placed him on the reserve PUP list and he’ll miss the first four games of the season, minimum, while his contract standoff with the team continues.

Waddle, 24, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Waddle signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $17,058,902 signing bonus. The Dolphins will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Waddle appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 75 of 117 targets for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 26 yards.

