Colts Worked Out Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Albert Breer is reporting that the Colts visited with and worked out Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder on Friday along with some Bearcat receivers in Ohio.

The Colts don’t have a pick until No. 42 overall but it’s at least possible Ridder could be available to them at that point if they wanted to add a young quarterback behind Matt Ryan.

Ridder, 22, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction.

During his four-year college career, Ridder completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 10,239 yards (7.9 YPA), 87 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He also rushed 501 times for 2,180 yards and 28 additional touchdowns.

We have more information on which teams have shown interest in Ridder in our 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Meeting Tracker.