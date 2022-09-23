Colts Worked Out LB Tae Davis & TE Jalen Wydermyer

The Indianapolis Colts worked out free agent LB Tae Davis and TE Jalen Wydermyer on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie.

The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the Browns. He primarily played on their special teams unit and was not tendered as a restricted free agent in 2021.

He signed with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent but was waived with an injury designation during camp. David had a brief stint with the Raiders this summer.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Browns, recording seven tackles.

Wydermyer, 21, earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He elected to skip his school’s bowl game and forego his senior season to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was not selected and signed with the Bills afterward. However, Buffalo elected to waive him last month. Wydermyer had a brief stint with the Patriots.

During his three-year college career, Wydermyer recorded 118 receptions for 1,468 yards (12.4 YPC) and 16 touchdowns in 34 career games.