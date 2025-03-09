Commanders Among Teams Interested In Trading For Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

According to Dianna Russini, the Commanders are among the teams interested in trading for Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson.

However, she adds Cincinnati is seeking significant trade compensation to move on from Hendrickson, who is also seeking a lucrative new contract extension.

Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract with a base salary of $15.8 million. His contract currently ranks 11th in APY among pass rushers and he’s coming off a season where he finished second in Defensive Player of The Year voting.

Hendrickson wanted a new deal from Cincinnati last offseason after believing he’d outplayed his current contract, which at the time had two years left on it. The veteran requested a trade before ultimately playing out the 2024 season and leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news is available.