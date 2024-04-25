Commanders Decline LB Jamin Davis’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, the Commanders declined LB Jamin Davis‘s fifth-year option.

Jhabvala adds “the decision should come as no surprise” as picking up the option would make Davis one of the four highest-paid linebackers by average salary. The 2021 first-round pick is set to become a free agent next offseason.

After the busy offseason where they signed more than two dozen free agents, Jhabvala notes new LBs Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner are in line to start over Davis.

Davis, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021. He’s entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2023, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded 89 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass defenses.