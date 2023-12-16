Commanders Elevate RB Jonathan Williams To Active Roster

The Washington Commanders officially elevated RB Jonathan Williams to their active roster on Saturday.

We have elevated RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad

Williams, 29, was a fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2016, but Buffalo waived him in his second year in the league. He had brief stints with the Broncos and Saints before signing on to the Colts’ practice squad in 2019.

The Lions signed him to a contract but he was among their final roster cuts and later added to their practice squad. He bounced around between Detroit and Washington’s practice squad. The Commanders cut him loose in November of 2021 and had a brief stint with the Giants before returning to Washington back in February.

Williams was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded 37 rushing attempts for 152 yards and no touchdowns, to go along with seven receptions for 40 yards.