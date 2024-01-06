Commanders Elevating S Sean Chandler & CB Jace Whittaker

The Commanders announced they have elevated S Sean Chandler and CB Jace Whittaker for Week 18.

Chandler, 26, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018. He wound up making New York’s active roster during his rookie season.

The Giants later cut Chandler during the season and he was on and off the active roster. He then caught on with the Panthers in 2021 and returned to the team in 2022 on a one-year contract before having a brief stint with the Cardinals.

In 2023, Chandler appeared in one game for Washington and recorded no stats.