Commanders Fear Partially Torn ACL For S Jeremy Reaves

According to Mike Garafolo, the Commanders are worried S Jeremy Reaves may have partially torn his ACL.

He has already been placed on injured reserve but is gathering more medical opinions to see if he’ll be able to return to play this season.

A partially torn ACL would require surgery and knock him out for the rest of the season.

Reaves, 27, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the team but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Reaves had been on and off of Washington’s practice squad before playing every game for them in 2022, primarily on special teams, and earning a Pro Bowl nod for the season.

In 2023, Reaves has appeared in five games for Washington and recorded six total tackles.