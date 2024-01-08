Commanders Have Reached Out To Jim Harbaugh’s Camp With Interest

According to Jordan Schultz, the Washington Commanders have reached out to Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh‘s camp to express interest.

Schultz says former Warriors GM Bob Myers, who is serving a lead role on Washington’s advisory committee to owner Josh Harris, has reached out to Don Yee, Harbaugh’s newly hired agent.

The Wolverines play Washington in the national title game tonight, but afterward Harbaugh is expected to turn his attention to the NFL and his options for a job.

It’s worth pointing out Harbaugh is under no interview restrictions as he does not currently work for a team, meaning any team that wants to hire him can move quickly.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on the Commanders’ coaching search and Harbaugh as the news is available.