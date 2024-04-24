Draft Rumors: Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the expectation from other teams in the top 10 is that the Commanders will select LSU QB Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick, moving past the rough patch with Daniels’ visit.
- Fowler explains Daniels and his camp were surprised that the quarterback visited among a group of 20 other prospects as opposed to just one-on-one.
- A team drafting in the top 10 told Albert Breer on Monday that they had heard “any remaining issues between the Commanders and Jayden Daniels camp had been smoothed over.”
- Breer adds that the consensus belief right now is that Daniels is likely headed to D.C.
- Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that “there is a solid belief across the league that [Jayden] Daniels has come into hard focus at No. 2 overall.”
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports still expects Daniels to go No. 2 overall to the Commanders.
- Although the Commanders have received trade calls for No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport reports Washington appears set to stay put and make a selection.
- Rapoport mentions it seems like Daniels has the “inside track” to be the No. 2 overall pick.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes word around the league is the Commanders had advocates for both Daniels and North Carolina QB Drake Maye in their building, but GM Adam Peters is sold on Daniels. He adds Maye was in the lead before the pre-draft process, but Daniels distinguished himself over the past few months.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says Daniels has told people in his circle in his “dream” world, he would reunite with former Arizona State coach Antonio Pierce with the Raiders or play for Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell. But in the end, the belief in league circles is Washington and Daniels will move past this.
- Russini mentions the Raiders have inquired with the Chargers about the price to move up to No. 5. However, the price is steep.
- Daniels was asked at the draft if he wanted to squash speculation that he didn’t want to be drafted by the Commanders: “I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called. Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get my all.” (Sam Fortier)
- After a follow-up question asking if he’d be okay being drafted by Washington, Daniels responded: “Yeah. 100 percent.”
- He also added repeatedly he’s not sure what to expect during the draft and ultimately wants to be selected as high as possible.
- According to Tony Pauline, there are rumors about the Commanders possibly trading back into round one to select an offensive tackle such as Arizona’s Jordan Morgan.
- Maye told Kevin Clark on the This Is Football podcast that Georgia OT Amarius Mims was on the group 30 visit with the Commanders.
- Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher took an official visit with the Commanders. (Matt Freeman)
- Alabama DE Chris Braswell had a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ben Standig)
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Cowboys are focused on the offensive line in the first round and believe they have flexibility thanks to OL Tyler Smith‘s ability to play left guard or left tackle at a high level. That allows Dallas to draft the best available player who would start for them.
- The name Graziano has heard most closely connected to the Cowboys is Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton.
- Tony Pauline reports that the Cowboys are interested in Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson.
- Dallas reportedly “hit it off” with Powers-Johnson during his official visit.
Eagles
- According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Eagles are expected to either draft a cornerback or trade up.
- Jones says that while cornerback depth is needed, offensive tackle could be appealing for the Eagles.
- Sources have told Tony Pauline that the Eagles are interested in Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell in a potential trade up.
- According to Pauline, the Eagles are in discussions with the Broncos about their No. 12 overall pick.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Eagles are among the teams he’s heard have been laying groundwork to potentially move up the board. He’s heard it’s for a receiver.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini echoes the comments about Philadelphia looking to move up and believes it’s for a corner.
- Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher took an official visit with the Eagles. (Matt Freeman)
- Utah OL Sataoa Laumea had an official visit with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)
Giants
- According to Charles Robinson, front offices around the NFL believe a quarterback is “squarely in play for the Giants.”
- Robinson adds that it remains to be seen whether or not Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is someone they would select at No. 6 overall.
- According to Jonathan Jones, it doesn’t seem like the Giants will “sit at No. 6 and draft any ol’ quarterback.” Should the Giants stick where they are, Jones says LSU receiver Malik Nabers could be the best fit for New York.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says a month ago, sources around the league thought the Giants’ favorite in this quarterback class was McCarthy. Now things have shifted and North Carolina QB Drake Maye is believed to be their target.
- Graziano notes the Giants have been one of the most active teams in talks with the Patriots about trading up to No. 3. He adds he’s even heard chatter that the team likes Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. enough to draft him at No. 6 overall.
- Graziano concludes that it seems the Giants are very open, perhaps even desperate, to come away with a quarterback from this draft.
- Regarding Penix, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports New York sent a significant contingent to his pro day and got dinner with him before. Giants QB coach Shea Tierney worked with Penix directly at the Senior Bowl and Combine, and GM Joe Schoen seemed to intimate they were comfortable with his medical track record.
- However, Penix did not end up taking an official visit with the Giants, meaning he potentially did not get the chance to meet ownership.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says most teams believe if Maye is off the board, the Giants will take a wide receiver at No. 6.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe has heard some pro-McCarthy sentiment related to the Giants, with one executive positing the Cardinals would be able to auction the No. 4 pick to the highest bidder between the Giants and Vikings for McCarthy.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants hosted Notre Dame CB Cam Hart on a pre-draft visit.
- Marshall OL Dalton Tucker had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Giants. (Justin Melo)
