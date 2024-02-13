Commanders Hiring Cowboys Asst. Coach Sharrif Floyd As Asst. DL Coach

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the COmmanders are hiring Cowboys assistant coach Sharrif Floyd as their new assistant defensive coach under Dan Quinn.

Floyd is the latest Cowboys’ coach to follow Quinn to Washington, which makes sense with Mike Zimmer set to make over as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Floyd, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2013. He battled knee and ankle injuries throughout his four-year career in Minnesota.

Ultimately, his career ended abruptly after undergoing an arthroscopic knee surgery in 2016. The Cowboys hired Floyd as an assistant coach last year.

For his career, Floyd recorded 95 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, four pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 44 games.