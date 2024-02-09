Commanders Hiring Former Seahawks ST Coordinator Larry Izzo For Same Role

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders are hiring former Seahawks ST coordinator Larry Izzo for the same role in Washington.

Izzo also interviewed for the Buccaneers special teams coordinator job.

Izzo, 49, played 15 years in the NFL for the Dolphins, Patriots and Jets. He sat out the 2010 season before being hired by the Giants as their assistant special teams coordinator in 2011.

After four years in New York, Izzo departed to become the special teams coordinator of the Texans. He left the role in 2018 and was hired by the Seahawks as an assistant.

Izzo took over as the interim ST coordinator in 2020 and was promoted to the full-time role in 2021.