Commanders Hosted K Michael Badgley For Workout

The Washington Commanders hosted K Michael Badgley for a workout, according to Ben Standig.

Badgely, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker. Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

From there, he played for the Titans, Colts and Bears before joining the Lions last October. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season, but released him last week.

In 2022, Badgley appeared in 13 games for the Bears and Lions, converting 24 of 28 field goal attempts (85.7 percent) to go along with all 33 extra point tries.