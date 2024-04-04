Commanders Hosting LSU QB Jayden Daniels For Top 30 Visit

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders are hosting LSU QB Jayden Daniels for a top-30 visit.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a candidate to be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft and is generating a ton of interest from teams after a breakout final season.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.