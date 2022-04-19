Commanders Hosting WRs Garrett Wilson & Drake London For Top 30 Visits

According to Albert Breer, the Commanders hosted Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson for a top 30 visit on Monday and brought in USC WR Drake London on Tuesday.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Wilson, 21, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Wilson as his No. 1 receiver and No. 10 overall prospect.

During his three-year college career at OSU, Wilson caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards receiving to go along with 143 yards rushing and 24 total touchdowns over the course of 32 games.

London is one of the top receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class. His junior season came to an end after he suffered a fractured ankle eight games into the season, but was still named the PAC-12 offensive player of the year.

At USC, London played both football and basketball.

Dane Brugler has London rated as his No. 15 overall player and his No. 3 receiver.

During his college career at USC, London appeared in 22 games and caught 160 passes for 2,153 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.

For more on London, Wilson, and Washington’s other visits, check out our 2022 NFL Draft Visits Tracker.