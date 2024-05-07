NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

Chiefs

Commanders

  • Waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle, DB D’Angelo Mandell, and DT Joshua Pryor

Falcons

  • Waived OT Ryan Swoboda with a non-football injury designation

Giants

Lions

Packers

  • WR Thyrick Pitts reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Titans

  • Waived DT Shakel Brown

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply