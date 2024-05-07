NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/7

Chiefs
- Waived WR Reggie Brown and WR Daylen Baldwin
- Signed WR Jaaron Hayek
Commanders
- Waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle, DB D’Angelo Mandell, and DT Joshua Pryor
Falcons
- Waived OT Ryan Swoboda with a non-football injury designation
Giants
- Claimed QB Nathan Rourke
Lions
- Signed DB C.J. Moore and DT Kyle Peko
Packers
- WR Thyrick Pitts reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Titans
- Waived DT Shakel Brown
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!