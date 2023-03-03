Commanders Interviewed Bobby Engram For WRs Coach Job

Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Commanders interviewed Bobby Engram for their vacant WRs coaching job.

The Commanders and new OC Eric Bienemy are still working to fill out their coaching and Engram offers plenty of experience coaching WRs and TEs in the NFL.

Engram had multiple interviews with the Ravens’ for their offensive coordinator job this offseason.

Engram, 50, was a second-round pick by the Browns out of Penn State in 1996 and went on to have a 15-year NFL career, including a long stint with the Seahawks and a season with the Chiefs.

After he retired, Engram joined the 49ers as an offensive assistant in 2011. He spent two years as the WR coach for the Steelers before leaving for the same position with the Ravens.

Engram spent eight years in Baltimore, moving over to TE coach in 2019, before he left for the offensive coordinator job at Wisconsin in 2022.